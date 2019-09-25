CNET también está disponible en español.

Mario Kart Tour's subscription costs the same as Apple Arcade

You can pay $4.99 a month to get more speed and in-game items in Nintendo's iOS and Android racer.

Toadette is hitting the track in Mario Kart Tour.

 Érika García / CNET

Nintendo's free-to-start Mario Kart Tour rolled out for iOS and Android devices Wednesday, bringing with it a pricey subscription option. The Gold Pass, which costs $4.99 a month, lets you access 200cc mode and extra in-game rewards for racing and exclusive bonus goals. It's also the same monthly price as Apple Arcade, which gives you access to a massive library of games.

You can give Mario Kart Tour's pass a go with a two-week free trial.

