Nintendo Labo is getting Mario support. Or, more accurately, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is getting Labo support.
A free software update for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe on the Switch makes the game compatible with the Labo's Toy-Con Motorbike setup. Did we mention it's free?
The Toy-Con Motorbike comes in the Labo Variety Pack, along with the fishing rod and piano, and uses the Switch's Joy-Con controllers to turn cardboard handlebars into motion controllers. Until now, it's been usable only with a mini game built for the Labo.
Conversely, if you're a fiend for Mario Kart and want a new way to play, the Toy-Con Variety Kit will set you back $70, £60 or AU$100.
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is a wise place for Nintendo to bring Labo functionality: At over 9 million units sold, it's the Switch's second highest selling title.
For more on Nintendo Labo, one of the illustrious gaming company's craziest ideas yet, check out our review.
Discuss: Mario Kart 8 Deluxe gets Nintendo Labo support
Be respectful, keep it clean and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.