Mario Day sale includes Nintendo Switch, Mario Kart 8, Odyssey deals while supplies last

Nintendo

To celebrate Mario Day, Nintendo will have discounts on the Switch and a handful of Mario-centric games including Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and Super Mario Odyssey. If you are unfamiliar with the holiday, you're not alone. Mario Day is on March 10 aka MAR10 -- get it? It's a holiday much in the same way "May the 4th" is Star Wars Day.

From March 10 to 16, select games featuring Mario receive a 50 percent discount ($30 off) when bought with a bundled Switch. The bundles cost $330 and can be purchased from Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart and Target. (Gamestop had the same promotion, but only on March 10.)

Below are the five discounted Mario games:

The sales are available online, but as is usual with "bundle" deals, it's a bit complicated. So here are the three best ways to save -- including options if you already have a Switch.

Note that CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of products featured on this page.

Switch bundle deals: Switch console + Mario game for $330

For most of these participating retailers, you just need to add the applicable Switch console and one of the games above to your cart. When you prepare to checkout, you'll see the discount applied to the game to get the whole order to $330. It seems like some of the retailers want you to bundle the digital version (Amazon), while others want you to bundle the physical cartridge (Best Buy), so you may need to mix and match a bit.

Switch with $35 Nintendo eShop credit

Before the Mario Day sale started, Nintendo was already selling a version of the Switch ($300) that included a $35 credit for the Nintendo eShop. Unfortunately, it appears you can't "double dip" and pair that model with these discounted games. But, if you'd prefer to choose a discounted game that's not one of those five listed -- say, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate or Diablo III -- you may well be getting this Switch version, and picking your own game later.

$20 off Mario games

If you already own a Switch you can get the digital versions of any of the same five games for $20 off -- no console purchase necessary.

Update, 1 p.m. PT: It appears that most retailers only had a limited number of digital codes available before they "sold out" of them. Most Amazon and Walmart options appear to be "out of stock," so we've linked to Best Buy versions below, which were in stock at the time of this writing.

This story was originally posted on March 9, and was updated extensively with related links once the sale started. Sale prices and availability verified Monday, March 11 at 5:31 a.m. PT.