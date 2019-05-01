Marijuana or broccoli? Facebook illustrates AI's challenges with this example

James Martin/CNET

Facebook uses both people and technology to combat some of its toughest problems, including hate speech, misinformation and election meddling.

But artificial intelligence hasn't been a silver bullet for the problems plaguing the world's largest social network -- at least not yet. The tech giant has been under fire for failing to pull down a live video that a terrorist who killed 50 people at two mosques in New Zealand broadcasted as the attack unfolded. At the same time, content moderators who review posts shared by the social network's 2.3 billion users allege they've suffered from trauma from repeatedly looking at gruesome and violent content.

"There aren't simple answers to these complex problems," said Facebook CTO Mike Schroepfer in a keynote at the company's F8 developer conference on Wednesday.

To illustrate this point, Schroepfer showed the audience a photo of marijuana and tempura broccoli and asked them if they could distinguish the difference. It turns out a machine can. To do so, Facebook employees built a new algorithm to detect similar images.

"If someone reports something like this," he said. "we can then fan out and look at billions of images in a very short period of time and find things that looks similar."

But Facebook, which doesn't allow the sale of recreational drugs on its platform, discovered that people tried to work around that system by using packaging or baked goods like Rice Krispies treats. Now the social network is able to flag those images by putting together signals like the text in a post, comments and who the identity of the user.

"This is an intensely adversarial game," he said. "we build a new technique, we deploy it, people work hard to try to figure out ways around this."

But identifying the right images isn't the only challenge the company is facing. When the company was building a smart camera for its video chat device Portal that can track a person even as they move, Facebook employees had to make sure the technology could recognize different ages, gender presentations, or skin tones.

To tackle hate speech in elections, Facebook is also trying to train its computers to learn with less supervision.

Despite all those challenges, Schroepfer said he remains optimistic about the future.

"When you stare down some of these problems and you look at the magnitude of them -- the difficulty, the breath, the real world impact it has -- it's really easy to lose hope. You want to pack up and go home," he said. "We can't do that."