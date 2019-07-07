Mariah Carey takes the Bottle Cap Challenge to a whole new level

20th Century Fox

Singer Mariah Carey joins musician John Mayer, actor Jason Statham and actor Ryan Reynolds in the latest viral internet sensation: The Bottle Cap Challenge.

The Bottle Cap Challenge started June 25 when Taekwondo fighter and instructor Farabi Davletchin posted a video of himself kicking the lid off the top of a bottle using a martial arts kick.

Davletchin then challenged fighter Errolson Hugh to kick a cap off a bottle and he in turn challenged current UFC Featherweight champion Max Holloway.

Now singer superstar Mariah Carey has done her take on the Bottle Cap Challenge by singing instead of kicking. In the video posted on her Twitter on Sunday, the pop star sings and the cap mysterious flies off the bottle.

While singing a high note in front of a bottle won't actually cause the bottle cap to fly off in real life, thanks to some editing magic, the impossible looks possible.

Other celebrities like actor Jason Statham, musician John Mayer, actor Ryan Reynolds, and DJ Diplo have since shown off their bottle cap kicking skills too.