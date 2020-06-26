CNET también está disponible en español.

Margot Robbie to lead female Pirates of the Caribbean movie, report says

The Disney movie will reportedly be penned by Birds of Prey writer Christina Hodson.

BIRDS OF PREY (AND THE FANTABULOUS EMANCIPATION OF ONE HARLEY QUINN)

Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn.

 Warner Bros. Pictures

Disney is reportedly working on a female-led version of the hugely successful Pirates of the Caribbean movies, starring Margot Robbie in the lead role. The script will be written by the writer of Harley Quinn sequel Birds of Prey, Christina Hodson, The Hollywood Reporter said Friday.

It's a separate movie from the already reported Pirates of the Caribbean reboot, Hollywood Reporter said.

Disney didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

