Fantasy adventure game Marble Knights rolls onto Apple Arcade Friday

Apple/Screenshot by Shelby Brown/CNET

Apple Arcade on Friday added Marble Knights, a new fantasy adventure game from WayForward Technologies, to its growing catalog of over 130 games. Marble Knights joins Wayforward's other games on the platform, Shantae and the Seven Sirens and Spidersaurs.

In Marble Knights, you play as one of the Knights of the Round on a quest to save the Kingdom of Roundingham from the evil Lord Terroboll. Choose your ball-mounted knight and roll around defending the kingdom, collecting treasure, solving puzzles and gaining Orb powers.

Marble Knights is packed with delightful spherical puns, and the controls are easy to learn. I found playing on iPad to be a bit oversensitive, but it also works with controllers.

Check out the trailer here:

For more games to play on Apple Arcade this weekend, check out action game Skate City from Snowman, which just got an update. Skate City added Miami as a new level. Cricket Through the Ages also updated with more ways to play in the Games of Olympus mode. Hot Lava now lets iPad Pro users use Apple's lidar scanner for a more immersive gaming experience. Last but not least, Marble it Up has two new multiplayer modes and 28 new campaign levels.

With the release of Apple Arcade a year ago, Apple firmly staked its claim in the mobile gaming world. The subscription gaming service costs $4.99 (£4.99, AU$7.99) per month and lets you play more than 130 new and exclusive games across the iPhone, iPad, Mac, iPod Touch and Apple TV.