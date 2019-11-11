Mandalorian teaser: Star Wars Disney Plus series delivers the action

Star Wars fans who tuned in to Monday Night Football's matchup between the Seattle Seahawks and the San Francisco 49ers scored a bonus. As promised earlier in a tweet, Disney delivered a short preview of the upcoming Disney Plus series The Mandalorian on ESPN during the game.

Check out this special look at #TheMandalorian and start streaming the series tomorrow, only on #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/Yy9kTng425 — The Mandalorian (@themandalorian) November 12, 2019

The Mandalorian stars Pedro Pascal of Game of Thrones fame playing a lone Mandalorian gunfighter operating in the outer reaches of the galaxy. In the short teaser, the Mandalorian walks silently into a bar, which turns out not to be the punchline for an old joke but the setup for viewers to see just how dangerous the character can be. As one fan noted, "Scratch his armor and he'll chop you in two using a door."

Scratch his armor and he’ll chop you in two using a door #TheMandalorian pic.twitter.com/oDqeb67QlF — Jeremy Conrad (@ManaByte) November 12, 2019

Earlier in the day, Pascal posted The Mandalorian poster to his Instagram account, writing, "Sparkly. The Mandalorian streams tomorrow!!! I'm calm. You calm? Everyone stay calm."

Some fans, however, couldn't stay calm once the teaser aired. "Shut up and take my money!" posted one Twitter user.

live look at me after that last trailer for the Mandalorian pic.twitter.com/XUSiuYbgIa — nick (@NotNickHolstead) November 12, 2019

In addition to Pascal, other cast members include Ming-Na Wen, Nick Nolte, Giancarlo Esposito, Carl Weathers, Taika Waititi, Werner Herzog and more.

Jon Favreau is the writer and executive producer for the series. He's said the show will be set seven years after Return of the Jedi and will focus on all new characters. It's a pricey deal, too: The New York Times reports its 10 episodes boast a $100 million budget.