Man uses fireworks to attack bees' nest, burns down garage

July Fourth brings with it fireworks and its fair share of mishaps involving them.

These seem disproportionately to involve NFL players.

Still, on Monday a Michigan man thought he'd found a revolutionary use for his July 4 fireworks. As Grand Blanc Township fire chief Robert Burdette told me: "The resident used a smoke bomb trying to remove bees from a hive in his garage."

This might not have been the wisest move.

As Michigan Live reports, the result of this ingenuity was that the garage burned down and fireworks shot into the sky. No one was hurt, but it's a timely reminder to be careful when using fireworks. Watch this horrific video, if you really need to be reminded of the dangers.

The homeowner, Mike Tingley seemed sanguine about the whole thing.

"We really weren't going to celebrate the Fourth of July so much as we just have fun in our backyard, we like to have barbecues, we had a patio back there," he told Michigan Live.

Sometimes, though, it just takes one decision for your plans to go up in smoke.

Naturally, on Twitter, Tingley was offered all sorts of commentary, some it technical advice.

"Take out Wasp's nests with a pressure washer (at night) while in full motorcycle gear. Eco friendly/sting-proof," suggested Marcus.

"He could've just called the pest control or bought a spray can of bee spray," mused depressed wiz fan.

And, of course, some spared a thought for the bees.

"'No one was injured'... but the bees!! Plenty of beekeepers in the country would have been happy to take care of them," said Lisa Herman.

Tingley, though, thought more of the humans. "It is depressing losing a place where we had a lot of fun, but everyone is safe and that's the main thing," he said.

There's your watchword -- safety. Please have a happy and safe Fourth.

