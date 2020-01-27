Man tried to steal the Magna Carta and unsurprisingly his plan failed, report says

Little Hand Images/ Getty Images

In the first National Treasure film, Nicholas Cage's character deploys a seamless plan to steal the Declaration of Independence. It's not just for kicks -- of course, a clue to a treasure is hidden in the historical document. But one actual man's plot to steal the Magna Carta on Monday didn't go as smoothly, according to The Guardian.

Forty-seven year-old Mark Royden, of Canterbury, Kent, reportedly plotted to steal the Magna Carta from Salisbury Cathedral in England back in 2018, but the thick glass protecting the document and the brave actions of staff and visitors foiled his plans. After reportedly scouting out the position of CCTV cameras in the cathedral, Royden took a hammer to the document's reinforced glass case. A fire alarm was triggered, and a few cathedral employees and tourists reportedly tackled the man, who was clad in gloves and a hood.

Royden is now in court for the crime, which reportedly caused £14,466 (about $18,881) in damage. Royden reportedly denies causing any damage or trying to steal the document.

Salisbury Cathedral and the Salisbury Crown Court didn't immediately respond to request for comment. The Magna Carta, which means "The Great Charter," was signed in in 1215 and is a peace treaty. It ensures that everyone is subject to the law, even the King. It guarantees the rights of individuals, the rights to justice and the right to a fair trial.