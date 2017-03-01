Man sues Papa John's for texting him too much

Technically Incorrect offers a slightly twisted take on the tech that's taken over our lives.

The lawsuit makes for delicious reading.

Should you be one of those people who cannot stand getting promotional texts from companies? Companies that have taken your phone number in their mouths and chew and chew and chew.

In this case, Jonathan Anozie is suing Papa John's Pizza because he says the company texted him even more than a scorned lover.

It's unclear from the suit just how many times Papa John's allegedly spread itself over his phone screen. Anozie, however, claims the texts began in March.

He claims this was in violation of the Telephone Consumer Protection Act and believes Papa John's should pay $500 for each one.

Anozie says he texted back to the 818 number "STOP" on many occasions, but the machine wouldn't take no for an answer.

A sample of the texts presented in the suit: "Papa John's: This Deal>>ANY 2 Large Pizzas up to 5-Toppings or Specialty for $9.99 each. Code: Text325 Thru 3/27 @http://PapaJohns.com/n. Reply STOP to cancel."

How could you reply STOP to that? It's clear, though, that Anozie had had enough.

His lawyer's language to describe the pain is delightful: "Defendant's calls directly and substantially interfered with Plaintiff's right to peacefully enjoy a service that Plaintiff paid for and caused Plaintiff to suffer a significant amount of anxiety, frustration and annoyance."

I feel a significant amount of anxiety, frustration and annoyance whenever I see a Papa John's ad featuring Peyton Manning. Should I sue too?

Still, robo-texting is a serious issue. It requires consent. Many companies have been the targets of lawsuits accusing them of manic texting. Facebook is just one.

Papa John's didn't immediately respond to a request for comment. However, its website says that it sends up to six messages a month, if you sign up for the service.

There are people who might want to eat six pizzas a month? I'm not sure that's wise.

