Man loses BMW in parking garage for six months

We've all had this problem.

We go out for the evening. We park the car in a parking lot. And then we can't remember which row, which floor or, on an especially enjoyable evening, which parking lot.

Rarely though, I suspect, does it take us 6 months to find the car.

Please admire, then, a man who borrowed his friend's BMW to go to a concert in Manchester, UK. As the Manchester Evening News reports, he drove from Scotland and left his car in a parking garage.

He went off to enjoy the Stone Roses. He must have returned stone-faced. Honestly, I have several derivatives of "stone" here, but I will refrain from using them all.

It seems, though, that he couldn't find the car -- not even after five days. Indeed, it seems that he couldn't even remember which parking garage he used. This all happened in June. The BMW was reported lost or stolen in August.

And then a post-Christmas miracle.

The Greater Manchester police unearthed the car, parked in a city-center garage. The police were so excited that they tweeted on December 30: "Officers have found a car in a multi-storey lost since June; driver visiting city parked it but couldn't remember where. We can't imagine what the ticket machine is going to say when they finally put the ticket in -- £££££££££££££££££££££££££££££."

The Greater Manchester police didn't immediately respond to a request for comment. However, the police told the Evening News that such a long stay in a parking garage might cost 5,000 British pounds, or around $6,200.

There are apps that can assist you when you mislay your vehicle. For example, Find My Car Smarter promises that with it and your iPhone you'll never drift from careless to carless.

Still, it's a little odd that the driver didn't have the ticket from the parking garage. Wouldn't that at least have told him which garage the car was parked in? Or did he really have quite the night?



I wonder if the BMW owner and his friend are still, well, friends.