Man City vs. Chelsea in the Champions League Final: Date, kick-off time, how to watch

We're now just days away from the biggest match in all of club football: The Champions League final.

This year it's Man City vs. Chelsea in an all-English clash for all the marbles.

Based on current form, it's hard to pick against Man City. In their last outing they ripped Everton to shreds in a 5-0 drubbing. But anything can happen in football and, since sacking Lampard and bringing in Thomas Tuchel, Chelsea have looked and played like a different team -- a much better team.

And here's a crazy statistic: Chelsea have beaten Man City on the last four occasions.

This should be a cracker of a final.

Here's everything you need to know...

When does the Champions League Final kick off?

Man City vs. Chelsea

US

The final between Man City and Chelsea takes place on May 29. Kick-off will most likely be 3 p.m. ET (12 noon PT).

UK

Kick-off will most likely be 8 p.m. GMT.

Australia

The final between Man City and Chelsea takes place on May 30. Kick-off will most likely be 5 a.m. AEDT.

Where is the Champions League Final taking place?

The final was initially supposed to take place at Attaturk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul, Turkey, but was recently moved to the Estádio do Dragão in Portugal.

How to watch the Champions League Final

US

The long and short of it is, your best bet is signing up with .

All the details on Paramount Plus' online coverage of Champions League matches can be found . Paramount Plus has access to all Champions League matches. You'll also be able to watch all matches in the Europa League, the second-tier European competition.

Univision has the rights to the US Spanish broadcast of the Champions League, however. You can find out more here.

UK

If you want to watch Champions League football in the UK, our recommendation is sign up with BT Sport.

BT Sport is streaming all the Champions League matches, but it also gives you access to a bunch of other good stuff, like UFC, so it's worth getting.

Australia

Much like the English Premier League, Optus Sport is showing all the Champions League matches in Australia.

If you care about watching soccer at all, the Optus Sport deal is a good one. Especially if you follow the EPL which, being the most high profile league on the planet, most soccer fans do.



Disclaimer: I subscribe to the service and love it. Easy access to all matches on my smart TV and works nicely with a mobile app.