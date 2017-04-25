Man assaults Silicon Valley security robot, police say

Technically Incorrect offers a slightly twisted take on the tech that's taken over our lives.

Enlarge Image Anton/YouTube screenshot by Chris Matyszczyk/CNET

They mean well, robots. They're just trying to make our world a better place.

I fear, however, we're still not so sure. I base this -- today, at least -- on an incident that allegedly occurred last Thursday in the parking lot of a company called Knightscope.

The company makes K5 security robots and boasts on its website: "Robots Winning Against Crime."

Well, not always.

Last Thursday, one of Knightscope's security robots was on patrol at the company's offices in Mountain View, California, when, police say, it was assaulted by a human being.

"On April 19 around 8:15 pm, we responded to Knightscope, located on the 1000 block of Terra Bella Avenue, for reports of a prowler in the area," a police spokeswoman told me.

This alleged prowler wasn't the robot. It was a human, 41-year-old Jason Sylvain. He was accused of knocking over the robot. Some might consider this a feat, as the robot weighs 300 lbs.

Was this a fit of existential woe?

"When we arrived, we met with Sylvain, and as we were speaking with him, he appeared confused, had red, glassy eyes and a strong odor of alcohol emitted from him," the spokeswoman told me.

Knightscope didn't immediately respond to a request for comment. The company told ABC 7 the robot only suffered scratches. It's unclear, however, whether it bears any emotional scars.

What's clear is that Sylvain is in trouble. Police say that "the employee of the business requested a private person's arrest for Sylvain for prowling." He was also charged with being drunk in public. Police weren't able to say whether Sylvain had legal representation, and CNET's attempts to contact him were unsuccessful.

It's easy to imagine these robots are innocent beings, there only for the good of mankind. Last year, however, a mom and dad accused a robot of mowing down their child at a shopping mall, causing injury.

The robot was a K5 security robot, made by Knightscope.

Technically Incorrect: Bringing you a fresh and irreverent take on tech.

Virtual reality 101: CNET tells you everything you need to know about VR.