Mammoth great white shark may soon be a mommy shark, too-too-too-too-too-too

In awe at the size of this lass. Absolute unit.

biggirl
@oceanramsey/Instagram

Remember the mammoth Carcharadon named Deep Blue? If you don't here's a refresher.

Thought to be the world's biggest great white shark, it is believed Deep Blue was recently spotted swimming with diver and marine biologist Ocean Ramsey off the coast of Oahu, Hawaii. Yes, diving with. Cage-free. Just swimming around in the great abyss of the ocean, hanging out. A decomposing sperm whale had attracted the gargantuan fish to the area, the first time she has been spotted near Hawaii.

At almost 21 feet (around 6.4meters) long, Deep Blue is about 1.3 times longer than your average Tesla, which means she can fit at least a family of five in that belly. Not that she would, of course! Ramsey told the Honolulu Star Advertiser that the great white came up and brushed the side of her boat, before calling her a "big, beautiful, gentle giant" which, from the images, certainly seems to look true.

To understand the sheer scale of the absolute unit, Juan Oliphant posted to his Instagram account this image of Ramsey swimming underneath the huge elasmobranch.

This is a photo I took from yesterday that really justifies this sharks size with @oceanramsey swimming just underneath her pectoral fin. The reality is that this experience should not be such a rare event. White sharks and most species of sharks are disappearing at a alarming rate. There are so many human impacts, but the biggest reason that these impacts on shark populations continue is the perception that sharks like Deep Blue are monsters and that they are actively targeting humans as a food source. This perception and fear of sharks stops people from caring enough to make a change. However I’m seeing the change in perception grow and it needs to keep growing. This caption below is a repost from @originaldiving - - - - - - If this photo demonstrates one thing, it's that sharks are not man-eating monsters to be feared or hunted, they are beautiful, living marine creatures that should be respected and protected - shark numbers are dwindling from fishing pressures and by spreading awareness you can help international efforts to preserve these gentle giants. #cagethefear #replacefearwithfacts #ApexPredatorNotMonster #helpsavesharks #savingjaws diving with @oneoceandiving team @mermaid_kayleigh @forrest.in.focus @camgrantphotography

Believed to be more than 50 years old, Deep Blue may even be pregnant, according to CBS News. Ramsey told the Star Advertiser she is "shockingly wide" suggesting she might have a baby shark (doo-doo-doo-doo-doo-doo) swelling inside her. 

On Jan. 16, Hawaii's Department of Land and Natural Resources released a statement regarding the sperm whale carcass attracting a ton of attention from feeding sharks.

"We're asking people to stay out of the water around this carcass.  We don't want anyone to get hurt if a shark swimming around the carcass mistakes them as food," said Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement chief Jason Redulla.

