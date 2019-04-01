Malware may have stolen 2 million US restaurant diners' credit card details

Roberto Machado Noa/LightRocket via Getty Images

People who dined at Buca di Beppo, Earl of Sandwich Planet Hollywood and other restaurants between May 2018 and last month may have been hit by a malware attack, parent company Earl Enterprises said.

Its statement admitting the breach came weeks after security researcher Brian Krebs told Italian chain Buca di Beppo that customers' credit and debit cards were being sold on the dark web, as previously reported by Digital Trends.

"Based on the investigation, it appears that unauthorized individuals installed malicious software on some point-of-sale systems at a certain number of Earl Enterprises' restaurants," the company wrote.

That malware could have stolen numbers, expiration dates and cardholder names from people who used them at Buca di Beppo, Earl of Sandwich, Planet Hollywood, Chicken Guy, Mixology and Tequila Taqueria between May 23, 2018 and March 18, 2019.

Krebs noted that more than 2 million payment cards may have been impacted in the 10 months the malware remained in the restaurants' systems, but Earl Enterprises says 'the incident has now been contained." People who paid for orders online through third-parties need not worry though, since the malware was localized.

Details of all the affected restaurants are included in its statement, and it's urging those who think they could've been hit to review their card statements immediately for any weird charges or activity. Those who do spot something should notify the card issuer immediately.

Data breaches like this have become increasingly common, with British Airways and Marriott customers among those impacted in 2018.

First published at 4:34 a.m. PT.

Updated at 5:08 a.m. PT: Adds more detail.