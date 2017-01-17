Social media isn't giving up on missing Malaysian flight

Photo by CNET

The search for a missing Malaysian Airlines flight will end without closure: The three countries in charge have called it quits after nearly three years of fruitless efforts.

The flight number is trending Tuesday on Twitter as people still try to unravel how the plane disappeared.

On Facebook, people are buzzing about the first commercial for Nintendo's Switch game console, revealed on the company's German Facebook page.

Social Cues is our look at what's trending across Facebook and Twitter. Here's what people are talking about on social media this Tuesday:

#MH370: After nearly three years, the search for the missing Malaysia Airlines flight has been called off. Despite intense scanning across 46,000 square miles of ocean by the Malaysian, Australian and Chinese governments, authorities haven't found more than a few possible pieces of debris from the Boeing 777, which disappeared on a flight from Malaysia to China on March 8, 2014. The flight number is trending on Twitter as people are still trying to figure out for themselves how the airplane and the 239 people on board vanished. Advocates for the families of the victims are pushing officials to keep looking.

Betty White: The actress turns 95 Tuesday, and she's trending on Twitter as people wish her a happy birthday. Often when a celebrity is trending on social media, it's bad news, and people who didn't know it's White's birthday assumed the worst when they saw her name on the trending topics. Maybe that GoFundMe to protect White from 2016 had something to do with this?

ORC Poll: According to the latest CNN Opinion Research Corporation poll, President-elect Donald Trump will head into the White House with a 40 percent approval rating, lower than that of his three predecessors. On Twitter, some are responding to the poll with skepticism, arguing this is the same group that predicted an election victory for Hillary Clinton. The naysayers include Trump himself.

Nintendo Switch: After Friday's big reveal, Nintendo has released the first commercial for its home console/portable game player on its German Facebook page. The ad features the game Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, which will be available at the console's release. The ad syncs with Nintendo's strategy of targeting gamers on the move and shows the Switch being played at home, on the bus and on a plane. The Nintendo Switch was trending on Facebook thanks to the commercial, as fans await its March 3 release.

Davos: Nearly 1,400 business leaders are gathering in Switzerland for the World Economic Forum. This week's summit is already making headlines on social media, as Joe Biden makes this his last international trip as US vice president. Among the topics at the forum: the rise of robotic automation, which is taking over millions of jobs.

Be sure to check out Social Cues' weekly roundup called T.GIF. It will pop up every Friday on CNET's Snapchat and Instagram accounts. Add us on Instagram at @CNET or on Snapchat at @CNETsnaps. Our social accounts also feature CNET Update daily and Mailbox Mondays. Join us!

Batteries Not Included: The CNET team shares experiences that remind us why tech stuff is cool. Take a look here.

CNET Magazine: Check out a sampling of the stories you'll find in CNET's newsstand edition, right here.