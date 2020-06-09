Making sense of Windows 10X

Microsoft wowed the world when it introduced two dual-screen devices: the Android-powered Surface Duo and the Surface Neo, which would run a new version of Windows called 10X.

When Microsoft announced 10X in October, it said, "Windows 10X is designed for new dual-screen PCs and not as an OS upgrade if you already own a PC." However, ZDNet's Mary Jo Foley reported in April that Microsoft was going ahead with Windows 10X, but for single-screen devices.

So what exactly is going on? Why would a dual-screen OS end up on single-screen devices? We brought in Mary Jo to get some answers.

Find more of her work at All About Microsoft and on Windows Weekly.