I've long extolled the virtues of the smart garage-door opener, which is not only a convenience, but also an important security tool.

Thankfully, you don't have to buy a whole new opener just to add the smart part. There are add-ons that can retro-fit your existing hardware.

Like this one: For a limited time, and while supplies last, Newegg has the Nexx Garage smart garage-door controller for $74.99 shipped when you apply promo code CNET25. It normally sells for $100.

I don't know much about the Nexx product; I use a Chamberlain MyQ, which for the most part has been great. So by all means check out CNET's Nexx Garage review, which says that it "performs well, costs less than $100, and offers a simple setup with native voice-assistant integration."

I'm particularly enamored by the auto-open feature, which allows your door to automatically raise when you drive up. Pushing a button? How 20th-century!

Over at Amazon (where, incidentally, the price has never been below $80), the gizmo has a 4.2-star average from over 1,700 buyers. If you've been itching to smarten up your garage, this might be worth a look!

Now playing: Watch this: The best of smart home at CES 2019

