Make your favorite lamp smart with this $10 Philips Hue bulb

Philips

Light bulb! No, I didn't just have an amazing idea. I'm talking about a light-bulb deal.

For a limited time, and while supplies last, Amazon has the Philips Hue White A19 Smart Bulb for just $10. It normally runs $15 and has been priced this low only once before.

Read more: You're running out of reasons not to get smart bulbs

So, how many people does it take to screw in a smart-bulb? Um, duh: one. Just take the old bulb out of your favorite lamp and replace it with this. Now you can tell Alexa, "Alexa, turn on the lamp in the living room."

You will, however, need a Philips Hue Hub as well. Hopefully you already have one, in which case this is just a super cheap addition to your existing smart-home setup. If not, you can get one as part of a Hue bulb kit or buy it separately. Another option: buy an Amazon Echo Plus, which includes the necessary hub.

Read more: The best LED smart bulbs

Now playing: Watch this: Philips Hue's newest smart lights step outside -- but...

CNET's Cheapskate scours the web for great deals on PCs, phones, gadgets and much more. Note that CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of the products featured on this page. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page. Find more great buys on the CNET Deals page and follow the Cheapskate on Facebook and Twitter!