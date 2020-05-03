Make papercraft models of vintage computers and gaming systems

Rocky Bergen

If you're looking for a nostalgia fix and something crafty to do during your coronavirus lockdown, why not build a vintage computer or gaming system with these easy paper model kits? These highly detailed color paper models are free to download and share.

"Construct the computer from your childhood or build an entire computer museum at home with these paper models," artist and designer Rocky Bergen wrote about his papercraft kits.

Just print, cut, score, fold and glue these papercraft computer models of the Amiga 500, Apple II, Apple Lisa, IBM 5150 personal computer, Radio Shack's TRS-80 Model III, and IMSAI 8080. You can also print out and make vintage gaming systems like the Commodore 64, Sega Master System and Atari 520ST.

Rocky Bergen

Each kit comes with a paper model of a computer monitor, keyboard or in some cases gaming accessories and mini manuals.

And if you really want to know more about these models of old technology, Bergen also offers background stories of his own dealings with these computers and gaming systems throughout his childhood.

These kits are a fun way to learn more about computer and gaming history, especially if you want to teach kids about the kinds of computers and game consoles that were around way before touch screen technology, VR and laptop computers.