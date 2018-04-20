Make mine Marvel: 80 years of superheroes fill Seattle museum

Gael Fashingbauer Cooper/CNET

So you've seen Black Panther so many times you're a pro at the Wakanda Forever salute, and you've already bought your tickets to Avengers: Infinity War. What to do while you're waiting? If you're in Seattle, you can head to the Museum of Pop Culture for the new Marvel: Universe of Super Heroes exhibit, running April 21 this year to Jan. 6, 2019.

The 10,000-square-foot, two-level exhibition is the museum's largest to date, and chronicles nearly eight decades of Marvel history, as well as marks the 10th anniversary of Marvel studios.

Sections explain the development of the comic book in general and Marvel in particular, with items highlighting famous names such as Stan Lee and Jack Kirby. Panels and vintage comics display how the company responded to social issues, from civil rights to women's equality to mental illness. Original artwork is on display, including numerous items that are rarely or never loaned out by collectors.

If your main love of Marvel is due to the movies (or TV), BYO popcorn. You'll see costumes and props from Black Panther, Guardians of the Galaxy, numerous Avengers movies and more. Selfie stations include a couch where a visitor can plop down next to The Thing from the Fantastic Four, a wall-crawling Spidey ready to pose, and Black Panther on the prowl. In a mock-up of Tony Stark's lab, visitors can step into an interactive video display where they appear to don Iron Man's suit, then take it for a spin.

Can't get to Seattle? The exhibit will travel to other museums after it ends in January 2019, but no schedule beyond Seattle is available yet.

