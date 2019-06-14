Make it a 4K Father's Day: Save on 4K TVs at Best Buy and Walmart

If you've been thinking about making a TV upgrade, now is a good time to put those wishful thoughts into action. Whether shopping for yourself or looking to go big at the last minute for Father's Day, there are some tempting TV deals out there.

For dads reading this, you've got the perfect route to a new TV -- tell the family they need not bother showering you with gifts because you would be perfectly happy to treat yourself to a new TV. (Part 2 of this plan could then be you reclining comfortably on the couch and watching the US Open at Pebble Beach over the weekend on your new-and-improved TV.)

Yes, most of these are 2018 models, but don't worry: You're getting a much better deal, and many of the newer models have only incremental picture quality improvements.

RCA 50-inch RTRU5027-W Roku Smart LED TV: $260 RCA Walmart claims this model has an MSRP of $700, but that can't be true. No one in their right mind is paying $700 for a 50-inch TV, 4K or no. That said, $260 is a great price for this 50-inch 4K Roku TV. It's $20 cheaper than an equivalent 50-inch Roku model from TCL on Amazon. $260 at Walmart

Samsung UN55NU6900: $398 (save $130) Samsung Spending less than $400 for a 55-inch 4K TV is a good deal. This Samsung model features HDR for a more dynamic image and Samsung's universal guide for accessing a variety of streaming services. $398 at Walmart

Vizio E65-F1: $560 (save $110) Sarah Tew/CNET Vizio's budget E Series is getting replaced by the new V Series, but that just means there are deals to be had on the remaining 2018 E Series models. Plus, the V Series has big shoes to fill. Vizio's E Series has long been favorite of CNET's for budget buyers, thanks to local dimming technology. You can save more than $100 on this 65-inch E Series model. $560 at Best Buy Read the Vizio E-Series review

Vizio V505-G9: $300 (save $60) Vizio The V Series is Vizio's new budget line, and this 50-inch model gives you 4K resolution for only $300. (No, you won't really be able to see the difference versus 1080p on most content at this screen size, but your Xbox or PS4 games may look sharper.) This smart TV lets you stream shows from Netflix and other services, and it has Chromecast built in. $300 at Best Buy

Samsung UN65RU7100FXZA: $700 (save $200) Samsung This 65-inch 7 Series model serves up a 4K picture, HDR and Samsung's universal guide that offers one stop for your streaming services. $700 at Best Buy