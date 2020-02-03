Motif

Many coffee lovers swear by the pour-over method of brewing, which allows the grounds to steep a bit, much like tea does, before the liquid drips into your cup. You'll often see this on display at fancier coffee shops, where baristas carefully pour the hot water to give you a super-fresh, super-tasty brew.

Read more: The best coffee makers for 2020 | The best cold-brew coffee makers of 2020 | 8 gifts for coffee lovers | Coffee products you never knew you needed | The best espresso machines for 2020

There are countless gizmos that let you do likewise at home, but most of them require you to boil your own water in a kettle -- and then leave you with a rapidly cooling cup or glass carafe. If you prefer something more automated, with a carafe that can keep your coffee hot, look no further.

Today only, and while supplies last, Meh has the Motif Elements Pour-Over Coffee Brewer with Thermal Carafe for $59, plus $5 for shipping. It's currently $130 at Amazon (where it has a 4.4-star average rating).

If this sounds vaguely familiar, I shared a deal on the Motif Essentials last year. That model was $10 less, but the Elements adds a programmable timer -- always a welcome addition. Take note, however: According to Meh, the clock doesn't support 12-hour time, only 24-hour. Probably not a big deal, but there you have it.

The cool thing about this machine is that it evenly soaks the grounds before brewing, allowing for the all-important "blooming" that really wrings the flavor out of those grounds. It also promises to produce hotter water than your average drip coffee-maker does, another important factor in the brew process.

CNET hasn't reviewed the Motif Elements, though you can check out a preview video below.

I'm really tempted to jump on this, as I'm getting pretty tired of the expense, waste and frequent breakages associated with my Keurig. If you own or have tried the Elements, share your thoughts about it in the comments!

Note: Originally published last year. Updated to reflect new sale prices and/or availability. Removed expired bonus deal.

Now playing: Watch this: Meet the new Motif line of advanced coffee machines

CNET's Cheapskate scours the web for great deals on tech products and much more. For the latest deals and updates, follow the Cheapskate on Facebook and Twitter. Find more great buys on the CNET Deals page and check out our CNET Coupons page for the latest promo codes from Best Buy, Walmart, Amazon and more. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page.