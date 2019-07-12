Make fantastic coffee with this pour-over brewer for $49

Motif

Many coffee lovers swear by the pour-over method of brewing, which allows the grounds to steep a bit, much like tea does, before dripping into your cup. You'll often see this on display at fancier coffee shops, where baristas carefully pour the hot water to give you a super-fresh, super-tasty brew.

There are countless gizmos that let you do likewise at home, but most of them require you to boil your own water in a kettle -- and then leave you with a rapidly cooling glass carafe. If you prefer something more automated, with a carafe that can keep your coffee hot, look no further.

Today only, and while supplies last, Meh has the Motif Essential Pour-Over Coffee Brewer with Thermal Carafe for $49, plus $5 for shipping. Other stores sell this for as much as $190, and it's currently $138 at Amazon.

The big deal about a machine like this is that it evenly soaks the grounds before brewing, allowing for the all-important "blooming" that really wrings the flavor out of those grounds.

It also promises to produce hotter water than your average drip coffee-maker does, another important factor in the brew process.

CNET hasn't reviewed the Motif Essential, though you can check out a preview video below.

Personally, I'm awfully tempted to jump on this, as I'm getting pretty tired of the expense, waste and frequent breakages associated with my Keurig.

If you own or have tried the Essential, share your thoughts about it in the comments!

Bonus deal: Get the BlitzWolf true wireless stereo earbuds for $29.99 (save $20)

Here's what I don't like about most true-wireless earbuds: They incorporate noise-isolating rubber tips, the kind you have to sort of screw into your ear canals. That's good in some situations, but there are times when I prefer an AirPods-style, non-noise-isolating fit -- earbuds you just sort of lay into your ears.

Sarah Tew/CNET

That's what initially attracted me to the BlitzWolf BW-FYE1 earbuds, which don't quite seal inside your ears and yet still sound pretty good. After roughly half a dozen previous deals on them, I'm happy to bring you the best one yet: For a limited time, and while supplies last, the BlitzWolf BW-FYE1 true-wireless earbud are $29.99 with promo code CNETFYE1PD. Regular price: $49.99.

Like I said, don't expect the deep bass that comes from a noise-isolating fit. But I like these for running, walking the dog and just knocking around the house -- times when I need ambient sound to leak in a little.

One update: The pair I bought for Mrs. Cheapskate failed after about three months; one of the earbuds would no longer hold a charge. I emailed BlitzWolf customer service and received a reply in two days. Instead of a replacement pair, I was issued a full refund -- and a code for a discount should I wish to order another pair. Your mileage may vary; I thought that was pretty awesome.

Folks, these are $30 earbuds, not $159 AirPods or even $80 Anker Soundcore Liberty Airs. Keep your expectations in line with that and I think you'll be extremely pleased.

