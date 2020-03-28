Make delicious pizza at home with this grill-top pizza oven for $85

Zenvida

I readily admit that I'm a pizza snob. As an LA transplant from the east coast, I miss my New Jersey pizza. Even at the best of times, it's hard to find decent pizza here in the City of Angels, and during the current crisis, there are fewer options than ever. The obvious solution? Make your own pizza at home. One option is the . That's about 50% off the usual pricing of $179.

There are a lot of different kinds of at-home pizza ovens including ones that generate their own heat. I used to own, and still swear by, the , for example. But Zenvida takes a different route -- it's just an enclosure and ceramic baking stone, which you place on top of your grill, which in turn provides the heat. You can use this oven with any kind of grill, and the oven is designed to capture the heat and channel it to the stone. It's 15.75 inches wide by 13.75 inches long, and the stone measures 12 inches square, which is maximum size of your pizza (obviously).

The kit includes the stainless steel oven and ceramic stone, along with a thermometer that reads up to 600 degrees (remember, the secret to good pizza is baking it as hot as humanly possible). If you're spending a lot of time sheltering at home these days -- and who isn't? -- this might be a way to relieve some of the stress with some handcrafted and home-baked pizza.

