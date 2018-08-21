Storebound

I wasn't always a fan, but now I'm officially a cold-brew convert. In fact, a couple jugs of Stok usually end up in my shopping cart every week -- to the tune of about $10. That's way cheaper than indulging my cold-coffee cravings at Starbucks, but still pricier than brewing my own.

Who's got time for that, though? A pot of home-brew cold brew takes 12-24 hours; I want it now.

Both problems solved: For a limited time, and while supplies last, Amazon has the Dash Rapid Cold Brew Coffee Maker for $66.55. (Price accurate as of 7:15 a.m. PT.) Regular price: $130.

This is a fairly new item, one that began life on Indiegogo. The promise that helped it smash its fundraising goal: cold-brew coffee in as little as five minutes.

How is that possible? The Dash uses a combination of vacuum pressure and recirculating water to give you up to 42 ounces of cold brew in, yep, just five minutes. That's for the lightest "intensity" -- plan on 10 minutes for medium or 15 for dark. You can also brew up to 16 servings of cold-brew concentrate.

Just last month, Brian Bennett took the Dash for a test-drive -- I definitely recommend reading his review. Keep in mind, though, that coffee is a pretty subjective thing. One man's too-weak brew is another's just-right. For comparison's sake, the 22 user reviews on Amazon average out to 4.7 stars, though both Fakespot and ReviewMeta indicate that maybe half those reviews are questionable. (The remainder: still a 4.6-star average.)

Let's not ignore the value proposition, either. You're getting the cold-brew maker for half the usual price, and with it you can brew cold coffee for a fraction of what you'd pay at a coffee shop. So if your habit is putting a dent in your budget, here's a way to stretch your cold-brew buck.

Your thoughts?

Enlarge Image Onikuma

Bonus deal: If you're into multiplayer gaming even a little, you know that a gaming headset is essential gear. Thankfully, you don't have to pay much to get one.

Not with this deal, anyway: For a limited time, and while supplies last, Westilfe Onius (via Amazon) has the Onikuma Gaming Headset for $14.27 with promo code GE28NLLV. (Tested and verified at 6 a.m. PT.) It normally sells for $28.

This stylish, LED-enhanced headset is compatible with nearly every gaming system, the exception being the Xbox One, which requires an adapter. It features memory-foam earcups, a flexible noise-canceling boom mic, an inline volume control and a two-year warranty.

Over 1,200 buyers collectively rated this 4.2 stars out of 5, so if you don't yet have a headset or just want a spare, this looks like a solid option -- especially for the price.

