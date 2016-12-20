Man wins right to wear goat horns in driver's license photo

Technically Incorrect offers a slightly twisted take on the tech that's taken over our lives.

Cell phones have made us more sensitive about ourselves.

The ability to make constant selfies, as if they're an instant check on our very being, means self-consciousness has reached dangerously heightened levels.

I wonder how much this has affected official photographs. Passport pictures, for example. Or driver's license photos.

I ask because of Phelan Moonsong.

As the Associated Press reports, he's a Pagan priest. A real, ordained one. (Remarkable how pagans use similar terminology to Christians, isn't it?)

The State of Maine, however, wasn't entirely sure about his driver's license photo. This is because Moonsong presented himself wearing goat horns.

"I've come to feel very attached to the horns, and they've become a part of me and part of my spirituality," he told The Washington Post. He said they're a part of his religious attire.

He wears them all the time, save when he's in bed or in the bathroom. Yet he said the DMV initially declined his self-presentation.

The Maine secretary of state's office told me that staff at the DMV didn't realize that Moonsong's horns were religious appendages. A spokeswoman said that his appeal went all the way to the secretary of state and now the image has been approved.

After all, the horns don't obscure his face. He now can be seen, even officially, as his one true self.

Phelan Moonsong and his beliefs are now accepted by the State of Maine, warts and all, horns and all.

