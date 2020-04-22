Mail app on iPhone may be vulnerable to email hack, report says

Angela Lang/CNET

The default Mail app on Apple's iPhones may be vulnerable to sophisticated email hacks, according to a report Wednesday from The Wall Street Journal.

The previously unknown vulnerability, which was detected by cybersecurity firm ZecOps, reportedly lets hackers install malicious software on an iPhone by sending a specially crafted email. In some versions of iOS, the iPhone's operating system, the hack can be triggered when the malicious email is downloaded by the Mail app without further action from the recipient, the Journal reported.

In a report published Monday, ZecOps said the vulnerability has existed since at least iOS 6. The firm said it believes the exploit is being used in the wild in targeted attacks.

A fix may soon be on the way though. Apple has patched the vulnerability in the latest version of its beta software, according to ZecOps.

Apple didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.