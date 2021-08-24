Magic: The Gathering series finally gets a release date on Netflix

Dominik Bindl/Getty Images

Impatient Magic: The Gathering players have been waiting to hear more about the upcoming Netflix series for a while now, but at long last we have some new information.

Originally set to debut this year and delayed by the pandemic, the animated series is ready and raring to go with a release window of late 2022. Production is currently ramping up and all the scripts are written and recorded, with ex-Superman Brandon Routh lending his voice to the character Gideon -- an iconic Planeswalker (the key characters and most powerful beings from the game).

Despite being originally announced as a Russo Brothers project, recent changes to the executive team mean the series will be lead by executive producer Jeff Kline (Transformers: Prime) and co-executive producer and story editor Steve Melching (Star Wars: The Clone Wars).

"I'm grateful to the Russos for bringing me into the world of Magic: The Gathering -- specifically, over dinner at one of their go-to Cleveland restaurants," Kline told Deadline last week.

The series was announced as part of the Magic Showcase for 2021, alongside announcements like a crossover between Magic: The Gathering and both Lord of the Rings and Warhammer 40K.

If you're not a Magic: The Gathering player or you're not familiar with the game's lore, rest assured that it will feature an entirely new storyline so you won't miss out by not having played the game.