Magic Leap only sold 6,000 AR headsets in six months, report says

Sarah Tew / CNET

Magic Leap reportedly sold just 6,000 virtual reality headsets in the six months after launching the product. This was far behind CEO Rony Abovitz's goal of selling 100,000 Magic Leap One devices in that period, The Verge reported Friday, citing The Information -- and the chief executive originally planned to sell 1 million in the first year.

The Google-funded AR startup launched the Magic Leap One glasses in fall 2018 for the hefty price tag of $2,295. The round-lensed goggles feature displays, audio and external camera sensors.

Now playing: Watch this: Magic Leap meets 5G on the catwalk at London Fashion...

But Magic Leap's second VR headset could be "years" from being released, the reports said, adding that board member Sundar Pichai -- now CEO of Google parent company Alphabet -- also left Magic Leap.

Magic Leap didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.