Magic Leap One delivers an 'optical treat' in iFixit teardown

Enlarge Image Sarah Tew/CNET

The Magic Leap One headset was featured Thursday in iFixIt's latest product teardown. The teardown included 22 steps, ultimately scoring a 3 out of 10 on the maker site's repairability scale (with 10 being the easiest to repair).

The Magic Leap One headset, dreamed up by Magic Leap co-founder and CEO Rony Abovitz, had a hurricane of hype leading up to its August release. Companies like Google, Alibaba, Warner Bros., AT&T and others jumped in to invest, with funding totaling $2.3 billion. At the same time, Magic Leap didn't share much about its headset with consumers, which only further fueled questions about the product.

What was iFixit's main takeaway after tearing the One apart? "The Magic Leap One is clearly an expensive, short-run piece of hardware," the site said. "Every bit of construction is intended to maintain the precise calibration for the life of the device. Our guess would be that this was pushed out at full speed, regardless of the price, to get something on the market."

The One is currently available in the US starting at $2,295. Right now, it's limited to a "Creator Edition" for developers and other makers. Click here to find out if it's available in your zip code.

Magic Leap did not immediately respond to CNET's request for comment.