Magic Leap heading to AT&T stores, along with AR Game of Thrones experience

Sarah Tew/CNET

Westeros will be in augmented reality, if you happen to be in Boston, Chicago or San Francisco. AT&T has announced that a few US stores will be selling Magic Leap One Creator Edition AR headsets starting April 1, along with unique AR experiences tied to Game of Thrones. And no, this is not a joke.

AT&T was originally supposed to be a retail partner for Magic Leap at launch last fall, but that never ended up happening. This retail launch of the $2,295 AR headset will be pretty limited: It will arrive April 1 in Boston at a single store (Boylston), April 3 in Chicago (on Michigan Avenue) and April 6 in San Francisco (at 1 Powell).

The hardware will be exactly the same as what's already been available previously. The self-contained AR hardware runs off an Nvidia Tegra X2 processor and creates 3D effects meshed into reality through its tethered goggles. But it doesn't have cellular onboard yet. Instead, it requires Wi-Fi.

AT&T is planning to make a move to 5G and bring Magic Leap along, but for now those developments will be limited to deploying 5G at Magic Leap's Florida headquarters later this year for 5G AR testing.

As for these retail Magic Leap Game of Thrones experiences, maybe could be worth a drop-in. The "Dead Must Die" encounter, according to AT&T's press release:

"...challenges the bravest of fans to confront a White Walker and lead the fight for the living. Curious visitors will be fitted with a Magic Leap One and step into a physical representation of King's Landing, which instantly transforms into an ominous, icy scene that begs investigation. With torch in hand, visitors become soldiers in a standoff, as a frozen portal reveals the deadly world beyond the wall. It's scary to see a White Walker, but it's much scarier when it sees you."

AT&T owns HBO, which is launching the final season of Game of Thrones around the corner on April 14.

It still feels like AR headsets are a long way from becoming everyday household items, but these store pop-ups may be the most accessible way of trying Magic Leap hardware in the near future, if you're AR-curious.