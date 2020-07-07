Magic Leap brings in Microsoft exec as CEO

Peggy Johnson will become virtual reality start-up Magic Leap's new CEO, the company said in a release Tuesday, taking the position co-founder Rony Abovitz vacated in May. She'll step into the role Aug. 1

Johnson was executive vice president of business development at Microsoft, having joined the company in 2014. Before that, she held various leadership positions at chipmaker Qualcomm.

"Magic Leap's technological foundation is undeniable, and there is no question that has the potential to shape the future of XR and computing," Johnson said in the release. "As CEO, I look forward to strategically building enduring relationships that connect Magic Leap's game-changing technology and pipeline to the wide-ranging digital needs of enterprises of all sizes and industries."

The Google-funded Magic Leap was founded in 2011. After spending $2.3 billion creating AR glasses, its Magic Leap One headset came out in 2018. The $2,295 device includes displays, audio and external camera sensors, but reportedly only sold 6,000 units in its first six months.