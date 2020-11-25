Mads Mikkelsen officially replaces Johnny Depp in Fantastic Beasts 3

Photo by JEFF PACHOUD/AFP via Getty Images

The Fantastic Beasts movies have found their replacement for Johnny Depp: Mads Mikkelsen will officially take over the role as villain Gellert Grindelwald, according to Entertainment Weekly on Wednesday.

Mikkelsen had been the favorite to take over Depp's role as the dark wizard, originally played by Colin Farrell in Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, the first movie in the JK Rowling-penned Harry Potter world franchise.

Warner Bros. asked Depp to resign following his lost libel lawsuit against UK publication The Sun that alleged he was abusive toward his ex-wife Amber Heard.

Depp had begun shooting, completing a single scene before he was forced out. Still, the studio reportedly had to pay his eight-figure salary, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The untitled third movie in the series, following Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, is already in production in the UK. The film's original 2021 release date has been pushed back to July 15, 2022.