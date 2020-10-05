This limited-edition Made In bread knife is at the top of our holiday shopping lists

Made In

-- one of our favorite direct-to-consumer cookware brands -- is heading into new territory. On Monday, the cookware company launched its first ever , designed in partnership with famed chef and baker Nancy Silverton. This union should come as no surprise. Silverton has helped popularize sourdough and artisan breads throughout the US, specifically through her popular LA-based eateries Osteria (and Pizzeria) Mozza and La Brea Bakery. Her baking expertise has lent itself well to designing a knife that actually saws through even the crustiest of breads.

Now let's get into the details. The knife boasts an 8-inch blade, complete with a serrated edge and a rockwell hardness score of 58 -- apparently the sweet spot for a knife that's not brittle, but also won't easily bend when you're chopping and cutting. The handle is made from bone Micarta -- giving you enough grip while you cut -- and is adorned with three brass rivets, personally chosen by Silverton.

For everyone who's had the pleasure of cutting through a loaf of bread, you'll be quite aware that it's easy to end up with lopsided cuts and knives that get stuck in the middle. For my own purposes, I much prefer a heavier-set serrated knife that effortlessly glides through a sourdough boule, rather than thin, flimsy knives that, while well-priced, never seem to manage to get the job done. The Made In knife seems to hit home on those elements, perfect for carving into this easy sourdough bread and ending up with even bagel halves.

While this bread knife is definitely on the more expensive side, priced at $169, it's sure to be an ideal addition to any bread-making kitchen and a coveted gift for the holidays, as well as all of our quarantine baking projects.