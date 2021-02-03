Madden NFL 21 predicts Chiefs to win the big game this Sunday

EA

The Super Bowl LV is this Sunday, and as tradition, a simulation of the latest EA's NFL Madden game predicted a winner. It says the Kansas City Chiefs will be back-to-back champs when it's all over.

Madden NFL 21's Super Bowl LV has the Chiefs winning 37-27 over the Tampa Bay Buccanneers led by Tom Brady who will make his 10th appearance in the big game. The game also predicts Chief's quarter Patrick Mahomes will once again be the Super Bowl MVP.

Spokesplayer here to give you the only #SBLV Prediction that matters...



We’ve got:

🐐 TDs

🐆 Speed

🏈 Sacks & INTs



And an ending you’ll have to see to believe 👀 #Madden21 pic.twitter.com/OdBFVtyAj0 — Madden NFL 21 (@EAMaddenNFL) February 3, 2021

According to the video tweeted by EA, the game will be a close one for all four quarters with the halftime score being 14-13. The Chiefs will pull out the win in the fourth quarter thanks to a rushing touchdown by Mahomes who will have a big day with 422 yards passing. So far, the Madden predictions are 11-6 and correctly predicted the Chiefs would win last year.

Super Bowl LV kicks off at 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT on Sunday on CBS. Due to COVID-19, fans should take a different approach with their parties for the big game with the use of apps.

