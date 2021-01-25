Madden NFL 21 hits Google Stadia Jan. 28

EA Sports

Gamers can check out Madden NFL 21 free on Google Stadia Jan. 28. The new game will also be available for free on all platforms between Jan. 28 and Jan. 31, according to EA on Monday. Players will also get a taste of how the game handles on Google's cloud gaming service. Otherwise, the game will be available for the Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC and Steam.

After the four-day free trial, if you want to keep playing Madden, you'll need to purchase it. EA also said that the Madden NFL 21: Superstar Edition will be 60% off across all platforms until Feb. 8.

Madden NFL 21 boasts of next-gen stats data, an authentic stadium environment, as well as the most realistic NFL simulation to date. Last summer, EA showcased its new game's stellar graphics and tricks like pass-rush controls. The company also said fans who plan to switch to the Xbox Series X or PlayStation 5 will be able to upgrade their digital Xbox One or PlayStation 4 copies for free.