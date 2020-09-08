Madden NFL 21 adds Colin Kaepernick to player pool

Getty

Colin Kaepernick is making his return to football -- to the virtual football field at least. Madden NFL 21, the latest iteration of the popular football video game from gaming giant EA, announced the addition of Kaepernick via Twitter on Tuesday. Kaepernick will join the free agent pool, so you'll be able to use him on your team in dynasty mode -- where you manage a team over the course of multiple seasons -- as well as play now mode which lets you just hop into a game.

The tweet announcing the free update to the game praised Kaepernick as a starting caliber quarterback and one of the best free agents in the league. Kaepernick should have stats that make him an appealing free agent as they should align with other starting QBs.

In real football, Colin Kaepernick hasn't played a game since January of 2017. During the fall of 2016, he protested the national anthem at the start of games by sitting or kneeling during the song to raise awareness of racial injustice in the country. He became a free agent that offseason and hasn't been signed since. Both the protest and the fact that he has been unsigned after a successful career as a starting quarterback have been sources of much controversy.