CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Xbox Series S will launch at $299 Stimulus check calculator Apple's online-only event set for Sept. 15 Breath of the Wild gets a Nintendo Switch prequel General Motors to build Nikola Badger Peloton's cheaper treadmill to cost $2,495 Sunspot looks like a Star Wars sarlacc

Madden NFL 21 adds Colin Kaepernick to player pool

The update to the EA video game lets you use the free agent quarterback to your team in a couple of different game modes.

Listen
- 01:03
gettyimages-626167674
Getty

Colin Kaepernick is making his return to football -- to the virtual football field at least. Madden NFL 21, the latest iteration of the popular football video game from gaming giant EA, announced the addition of Kaepernick via Twitter on Tuesday. Kaepernick will join the free agent pool, so you'll be able to use him on your team in dynasty mode -- where you manage a team over the course of multiple seasons -- as well as play now mode which lets you just hop into a game.

The tweet announcing the free update to the game praised Kaepernick as a starting caliber quarterback and one of the best free agents in the league. Kaepernick should have stats that make him an appealing free agent as they should align with other starting QBs. 

In real football, Colin Kaepernick hasn't played a game since January of 2017. During the fall of 2016, he protested the national anthem at the start of games by sitting or kneeling during the song to raise awareness of racial injustice in the country. He became a free agent that offseason and hasn't been signed since. Both the protest and the fact that he has been unsigned after a successful career as a starting quarterback have been sources of much controversy

Read more