Mad Max: Fury Road spinoff movie will show Furiosa's early days

Jasin Boland

One of the most memorable characters from the 2015 film Mad Max: Fury Road is getting her own standalone feature. Furiosa, played in the first film by Charlize Theron, will return in a new movie, simply titled Furiosa, and it will explain her origin story, a representative for Warner Bros confirmed on Tuesday.

Furiosa, a riveting warrior who turns against the film's villain, Immortan Joe, will be played this time around by Anya Taylor-Joy, who starred in 2016's Split and its 2019 sequel, Glass. Chris Hemsworth and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II will also star, and George Miller, creator of the Mad Max franchise and director of Mad Max: Fury Road, will return to direct. Miller also wrote the script along with Mad Max: Fury Road co-writer Nico Lathouris.

There's no release date yet, and specific plot details are sparse, but a statement from Warner Bros. says Furiosa will "take audiences back to the iconic post-apocalyptic world (Miller) created with the origin story of the unforgettable character."

GlassIn July, Theron told the Hollywood Reporter it was "a little heartbreaking" not to be the one reprising the role. "I really love that character, and I'm so grateful that I had a small part in creating her," Theron said. "She will forever be someone I think of and reflect on fondly."

According to Collider, "Hemsworth is expected to appear with a long, silver scar on his face as a character named Dementus, while Abdul-Mateen will likely be playing Pretorian." There's no word on whether Mad Max himself, played in Mad Max: Fury Road by Tom Hardy, will appear as a younger version of himself.