Mad Magazine mascot Alfred E. Neuman is famous for saying, "What? Me worry?"
And now thanks to confirmation on social media from Mad Magazine writers, editors and artists, it might be the end of a comedy magazine that has a legacy spanning almost 70 years.
Mad Magazine, which launched in 1952 at EC Comics, is best known for its celebrity and political satire, adult humor and whimsical comics.
According to CNET's sister site Comicbook.com on Wednesday, the popular satirical magazine now published by DC Comics will cease to exist by the end of the year.
Mad Magazine contributors David DeGrand and Evan Dorkin took to Twitter on Wednesday to comment.
"Today won't end. Goodbye, Mad Magazine," Mad Magazine contributor Evan Dorkin tweeted on Wednesday. "As a youngster I was a huge fan of the 70's era, as a young adult I rediscovered the 50's comics, as an old nerd I somehow became a contributor for the last decade +. Getting the e-mail today was crushing."
"Seeing Mad close down hurts, especially during a morbidly depressing year for cartoonists and the comics industry in general. And my heart goes out to the Usual Gang freelancers," Dorkin added.
"As institutions go, Mad had an amazing run. It helped breed smart-ass cynical stupid-smart humor, pop-culture drenched, dealing, using, shrugging. When it accepted advertising part of it died. When it left NYC, it's identity warped. These things happen, like death & cancellations," Dorkin concluded.
Mad Magazine or DC Comics didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.
Fans have already started paying tribute to Mad Magazine on social media.
Discuss: Mad Magazine is shutting down, say reports
