Mad Magazine is shutting down, say reports

DC Entertainment

Mad Magazine mascot Alfred E. Neuman is famous for saying, "What? Me worry?"

And now thanks to confirmation on social media from Mad Magazine writers, editors and artists, it might be the end of a comedy magazine that has a legacy spanning almost 70 years.

Mad Magazine, which launched in 1952 at EC Comics, is best known for its celebrity and political satire, adult humor and whimsical comics.

According to CNET's sister site Comicbook.com on Wednesday, the popular satirical magazine now published by DC Comics will cease to exist by the end of the year.

Mad Magazine contributors David DeGrand and Evan Dorkin took to Twitter on Wednesday to comment.

Can confirm. — David DeGrand (@daviddegrand) July 4, 2019

Today won't end. Goodbye, MAD Magazine. As a youngster I was a huge fan of the 70's era, as a young adult I rediscovered the 50's comics, as an old nerd I somehow became a contributor (often working w/@colorkitten) for the last decade +. Getting the e-mail today was crushing. — Evan Dorkin (@evandorkin) July 4, 2019

"Today won't end. Goodbye, Mad Magazine," Mad Magazine contributor Evan Dorkin tweeted on Wednesday. "As a youngster I was a huge fan of the 70's era, as a young adult I rediscovered the 50's comics, as an old nerd I somehow became a contributor for the last decade +. Getting the e-mail today was crushing."

I don't feel bad for myself, we were discussing new work but nothing set or soon. We had a good run. Seeing MAD close down hurts, especially during a morbidly depressing year for cartoonists and the comics industry in general. And my heart goes out to the Usual Gang freelancers. — Evan Dorkin (@evandorkin) July 4, 2019

"Seeing Mad close down hurts, especially during a morbidly depressing year for cartoonists and the comics industry in general. And my heart goes out to the Usual Gang freelancers," Dorkin added.

"As institutions go, Mad had an amazing run. It helped breed smart-ass cynical stupid-smart humor, pop-culture drenched, dealing, using, shrugging. When it accepted advertising part of it died. When it left NYC, it's identity warped. These things happen, like death & cancellations," Dorkin concluded.

Mad Magazine or DC Comics didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Fans have already started paying tribute to Mad Magazine on social media.

If the rumors are true and MAD Magazine is shutting down, it's a shame and also an important reminder-



Support satire

Support art

Support artists



otherwise they fade away.#MADMagazine pic.twitter.com/TEW9gzvh9N — Jim Zub (@JimZub) July 4, 2019

RIP #MADMagazine, which is ending after 67 years. Thanks for all the laughs. pic.twitter.com/GtmOtGhb46 — Cartoon Brew (@cartoonbrew) July 4, 2019

If I had followed my own advice about not being on twitter before going to sleep___I would be none the wiser___for one more sleep. RIP @MADmagazine #madmagazine pic.twitter.com/eYGm20X3ds — Linda Kahle (@lindakahle2) July 4, 2019

Jeez. Whenever you think it can't get worse. It does. #MADmagazine — companion to owls (@companiontoowls) July 4, 2019

I'm upset Mad Magazine is ending because Mad TV already ended. Now Mad is no longer a part of my life. I pride myself on being a bit of a smartass like Alfred E. Neuman.

I guess this is just another reason to hate DC Comics. #MADmagazine — Dr. Stranger (@DrLorenzoLL) July 4, 2019

An entire generation of comedians whose comedy was my first brush with subversive humor, political satire, gallows humor and the very American tradition of treating nothing as kosher when it comes to humor --- can trace back their love and inspiration for comedy to #MADMagazine. — Love of Cinema (@loveofcinemasf8) July 4, 2019

If #MADMagazine ceasing publication isn't one of the first signs of the apocalypse, it darn well SHOULD be. 😳https://t.co/1jcPTM7Tuh — Sean McDevitt (@smcdevitt2011) July 4, 2019

Kinda sad to learn that#MADMagazine will cease circulation after almost 70 years. It was a part of my childhood. This, Cracked and Dynamite Magazine. pic.twitter.com/5BocdBL9U3 — Michelle Medford (@MichTMedford) July 4, 2019