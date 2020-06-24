This self-sharpening Henckels knife set is 40% off right now

Deal Savings Price













Looking for a good reason to replace that clunker of a toaster oven in your kitchen? Head straight to Macy's summer sale, where there are plenty of markdowns on a range of appliances, full cookware sets and outdoor dining collections. These items are between 30% and 60% off (just use code SUMMER at checkout), with prices expected to stay slashed until Thursday. Grab what you can before the good stuff is gone.

Macy's Three nonstick skillets, in three different sizes, means you can comfortably prepare scrambled eggs or seared chicken, no matter how many people you're cooking for. These pans are built with comfortable handles, plus they're oven-safe up to 350 degrees F.

Macy's You'll never make rice on the stove again once you've had the pleasure of working with a rice cooker. Just toss rice and water in, leave it and come back to perfectly cooked rice. This version also comes with a steaming basket, so you can cook anything from vegetables to fish right in the rice cooker.

Macy's Blitz, blend and chop to your heart's delight with the Magic Bullet. Drink your smoothies on the go, or use the blades for more than just frozen fruit: You can also chop and grate everything from onions and cheese to meat.

Macy's This air fryer does it all: bake, saute, steam, grill, roast and, of course, air fry. It's built with a powerful 1,000-watt heating system, designed to "fry" foods without excess oil, and can fit up to 1.3 pounds of food inside.

Macy's Calling all bakers: This Martha Stewart baking collection includes all the most important tools, like a round cake pan, brownie pan, muffin pan, loaf pan, pie pan, pizza pan, cooling rack and cookie sheet.

Macy's This toaster oven is part toaster, part air fryer, thanks to the built-in air fry technology. You can toast your favorite bread, along with crisping up french fries, veggie chips and frozen snacks.

Macy's Never fret about storing leftovers again with this Pyrex 22-piece set, complete with three round bowls with lids, two rectangle containers with lids and three small round containers with lids. The containers are dishwasher, microwave, oven, freezer and refrigerator safe.

Macy's Big batch cooking is easy, thanks to the capacity and ease-of-use of this 8-cup food processor. The appliance comes with insertable discs that allow you to slice, shred, chop and mix, along with controls for high, low and pulse options.