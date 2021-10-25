Macy's shares preview of its Black Friday deals

MacBook Pro 16-inch M1 Max review MacBook Pro 14-inch M1 Pro review MacOS Monterey is here World Series 2021: How to watch Guardians of the Galaxy game review Google Doodle recalls Surrealist photographer
Macy's became the latest retailer to show off a preview of its Black Friday discounts on Monday. The company offered a "sneak peek" of its deals on fashion, jewelry, toys, home goods and tech at Black Friday sales section of its website

Starting on Nov. 3, Macy's will roll out "unbeatable deals" and "early-access specials" each week with prices starting as low as $3. However, customers will have to wait until Nov. 23 through Nov. 27 to shop all of Macy's Black Friday specials, which will be available in stores, online and through the Macy's app. 

Nata Dvir, Macy's chief merchandising officer, said in today's release that "sharing our biggest holiday specials online and in stores throughout the month of November" was giving customers "the ability to plan ahead."

Best BuyTarget and Amazon have also started their discounts early ahead of Thanksgiving week, and Macy's deals preview came after Walmart leaked its Black Friday deals

