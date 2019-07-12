Macy's just kicked off a crazy Summer Black Friday sale

Macy's

Macy's is the newest retailer to begin offering crazy summer discounts, introducing its new promotion called Black Friday in July Specials. Running now through July 14, you can score amazing deals on hundreds of products at Macy's, rivaling its Thanksgiving Black Friday sales.

We've rounded up our favorite kitchen products from Macy's Summer Black Friday sales below that you won't want to miss! Make sure to enter the code DEAL at checkout in order to get the lowest price. Note that CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of the products featured on this page.

Available in a matte pistachio or cocoa silver, this KitchenAid stand mixer not only is incredibly useful but will also make a great new addition on your countertop. (Read more about the history of the iconic KitchenAid mixer's colors.) With 10 speeds to choose from, you will be able to tackle any and all mixing needs more quickly and easily with this KitchenAid stand mixer. Now on sale for $230, this piece is a great investment for any avid home cook.

This nonstick frying pan set should be a useful addition to any kitchen: one 8-inch pan, one 9-inch pan and one 11-inch pan. Whether you're making pancakes, scrambling eggs or making some fried rice, these pans will come in handy for $20 (or $10 after a mail-in rebate).

This set of four durable glass Pyrex bowls comes complete with lids, so they double as storage containers. These all-purpose bowls come in a variety of sizes and are also microwave- and dishwasher-safe. These also are $20 (or $10 after a mail-in rebate).

This high-powered blender truly does it all, giving you the ability to crush ice into snow, blend up fruit and veggies, mix up dough and more. This $160 deal comes complete with a single-serve blending cup, a 72-ounce pitcher and a 64-ounce bowl so you can host a frozen margarita party or make a smoothie for one.

This air convection fryer enables you to grill, roast, bake or air-fry with its eight different preset options. Whether you're making french fries, a loaf of bread or some crispy chicken wings, everyone will have a blast using this easy air fryer, on sale for $85.

Don't forget to enter the code DEAL at checkout in order to ensure you're getting the lowest price on all of Macy's Summer Black Friday sales, valid now through July 14.

