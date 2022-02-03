Macy's jewelry sale: Get up to 65% off glittery gifts for Valentine's Day

Photos by Macy's/Composite by Robin Mosley/CNET

Still on the lookout for the perfect Valentine's Day sale that features a variety of gemstone options and is better than your average jewelry selection? Then Macy's jewelry sale is just what you're looking for. From now until Feb. 14, you can pick up jewelry for up to .

One thing that distinguishes this sale from other retailers is that you can find higher quality jewelry that's actually discounted. To be clear, discounted doesn't always mean inexpensive -- some of these options still cost a pretty penny. But, if you're looking for something nice and inexpensive, you can find that here, too. There are anklets, bracelets, charms, earrings and other jewelry, whether you want to show your love with a gemstone or sterling silver. With a sale like this, make your Valentine's Day purchases early enough to avoid late deliveries.