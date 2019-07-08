Macy's is selling a $125 Instant Pot Duo for just $50

Snagging one of the best deals we've ever seen on an Instant Pot pressure cooker is as easy as four little letters if you jump now! Normally we might wait until Amazon Prime Day (July 15 and 16) to find the best Instant Pot deals but Macy's just slashed their price on one of the most popular kitchen appliances of all time.

Right now the Instant Pot DUO60 7-in-1 Programmable 6-Qt. multi-cooker is just $50 -- down from it's suggested price of $125 -- when you use the checkout code DEAL. What's more, Macy's is offering free shipping so this really is a cool $50 for one of the most versatile kitchen appliances you can buy.

Instant Pot has changed the way the world cooks; an easy-to-use multi-cooker that combines the speed of pressure cooking with the safety and ease of modern technology. Beyond pressure cooking, the Instant Pot functions as a slow cooker, rice cooker, steamer, yogurt maker and more. From easy weeknight fall-off-the-bone pork shoulder to beef stew, easy chicken recipes, vegetarian meals and breakfast porridge, you can easily find a use for the Instant Pot nearly every day of the week.

Instant Pot DUO60 7-in-1 Programmable 6-Qt. Pressure Cooker Macy's The Instant Pot Duo does the work of multiple kitchen counter appliances, most notably a slow cooker, pressure cooker, steamer, warmer and rice cooker. Prepare hearty meals for the whole family in minutes and with almost no prep or clean up with one of the most popular kitchen inventions ever. The Instant Pot DUO60 model includes 14 smart programs to use depending on the type of cooking you need to do (soup, meat, stew, beans, poultry, sauté, simmer, rice, porridge, steam, slow cook or keep warm) along with a stainless steel steam rack with handles, soup spoon, measuring cup, rice paddle and recipe booklet. With 6-quarts of cooking space, the advanced internal microprocessor monitors pressure, temperature, keeps time and adjusts heating intensity and cooking duration. $50.00 at Macy's