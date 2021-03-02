DJI FPV drone hands-on PlayStation Store Misleading vaccine tweets Is that a thylacine? Stimulus checks: Major differences
A 4-piece grill tool set with rosewood handles is just $20 right now (save $80)

Did someone say BBQ season?

Grilling tools take a heavier beating than most kitchen gear, so you'll want to make sure you've got a good, solid set heading into spring. Speaking of spring, it's actually not so far off and man, oh man is that reason to celebrate with a big slab of ribs! Right now, you can score a quality Martha Stewart four-piece grilling tool set for just $20, down from $100. Stash it away for a Father's Day gift or bust it out on that first sunny spring day when the propane tank is calling your name.

The discounted grill tool set includes tongs, a spatula-turner, a grill fork and a basting brush, with long handles made from rosewood and stainless steel. The quartet of utensils scores near-perfect marks in online buyer reviews with folks praising their sturdiness and heft, and it's a safe bet these puppies will last more than a few summers. The set was created by Martha Stewart specially for Macy's so we can't compare prices, but $20 is a compelling price for a quality set of grilling tools.

