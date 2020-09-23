CNET también está disponible en español.

Macy's 2-day sale includes deals on All-Clad, T-Fal and more

We're talking a $10 nonstick skillet.

If there's one thing that's certain, it's never too early to start shopping for the holidays. That's why we're here to alert you about a two-day sale at Macy's, featuring a slew of home goods and kitchenware that are up to 60% off, only today and tomorrow.  

During the event, you'll be able to save on big cookware brands like All-Clad, T-Fal and Greenpan. There are a handful of small appliances on sale, too, like Nutribullet and Black & Decker, plus 20% to 60% off on casual dinnerware, fine china, table linens and more. Keep reading for what we're adding to our carts, then check out the rest of what's on sale at Macy's.

T-Fal 12-inch fry pan: $10

You save $25
Macy's

These nonstick pans -- in either turquoise or pink -- get the job done every time. Complete with a thermo-spot indicator that lets you know when it's properly preheated, the fry pan is scratch resistant and dishwasher safe. 

$10 at Macy's

Black & Decker 10-speed blender: $19

You save $26
Macy's

The durable glass jar in this blender is easy to pour (thanks to a spout that eliminates spills) and the blender boasts a power of 550 watts at peak performance. 

$19 at Macy's

Black & Decker programmable coffee maker: $19

You save $26
Macy's

Transition into an at-home barista with this programmable coffee maker, which allows you to wake up to a fresh pot of coffee every morning. 

$19 at Macy's

All-Clad stainless steel outdoor roaster: $22

You save $53
Macy's

This piece is designed for a grill enthusiast. The perforations in the base are large enough to allow smoke in, but small enough so that dainty and delicate fruits and vegetables won't fall in.

$22 at Macy's

Pro Nutribullet: $70

You save $30
Macy's

The super-powered 900-watt blender is king when it comes to blitzing smoothies. Just toss fruits, vegetables and your liquid of choice into the canister and let it blend into a creamy smoothie. The set includes two different-sized cups, along with a lid for when you're on the go. 

$70 at Macy's

GreenPan 6-piece stainless steel ceramic nonstick set: $200

You save $220

Macy's

These ceramic pans, which are designed to be stackable to save space, are compatible with gas, electric and glass cooktops. The six-piece set includes a 2.7-quart saucepan with straining lid, a 6.2-stockpot with straining lid, a 10-inch skillet and an 11-inch round grill pan. 