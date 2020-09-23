Macy's 2-day sale includes deals on All-Clad, T-Fal and more

Deal Savings Price









If there's one thing that's certain, it's never too early to start shopping for the holidays. That's why we're here to alert you about a two-day sale at Macy's, featuring a slew of home goods and kitchenware that are up to 60% off, only today and tomorrow.

During the event, you'll be able to save on big cookware brands like All-Clad, T-Fal and Greenpan. There are a handful of small appliances on sale, too, like Nutribullet and Black & Decker, plus 20% to 60% off on casual dinnerware, fine china, table linens and more. Keep reading for what we're adding to our carts, then check out the rest of what's on sale at Macy's.

Macy's These nonstick pans -- in either turquoise or pink -- get the job done every time. Complete with a thermo-spot indicator that lets you know when it's properly preheated, the fry pan is scratch resistant and dishwasher safe.

Macy's The durable glass jar in this blender is easy to pour (thanks to a spout that eliminates spills) and the blender boasts a power of 550 watts at peak performance.

Macy's Transition into an at-home barista with this programmable coffee maker, which allows you to wake up to a fresh pot of coffee every morning.

Macy's This piece is designed for a grill enthusiast. The perforations in the base are large enough to allow smoke in, but small enough so that dainty and delicate fruits and vegetables won't fall in.

Macy's The super-powered 900-watt blender is king when it comes to blitzing smoothies. Just toss fruits, vegetables and your liquid of choice into the canister and let it blend into a creamy smoothie. The set includes two different-sized cups, along with a lid for when you're on the go.