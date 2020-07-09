A $14 set of Cuisinart knives plus more kitchen deals from Macy's Black Friday in July sale

Summer sales are definitely a thing, but with coronavirus cases continuing to spike, we're more interested in online discounts than we are in making trips to the mall. That's good news because Macy's is hittin' with a big "Black Friday in July" sale, happening right now. You know we can't help but dig out deals on our favorite kitchen appliances, like the iconic KitchenAid stand mixer or Instant Pot multicooker. We even spotted a bright and colorful 10-piece set of Cuisinart kitchen knives for just $14. Macy's has a little bit of everything, and appropriately, its first big sale of the summer does too. Check out our top picks for home and kitchen deals currently on for Macy's Black Friday in July sale.

KitchenAid Sure, the world's most popular stand mixer is great for baking -- essential, some might say -- but it can also be turned into any number of handy appliances, like a pasta maker, juicer, ice cream maker and spiralizer, thanks to the many smart attachments. Get it in classic empire red at this low sale price.

Instant Pot Speaking of kitchen appliances that can do it all, the Instant Pot Duo Nova is a pressure cooker, slow cooker, steamer, rice cooker, warmer and more -- all in one. There's a reason it's gotten so popular over the last decade and few pieces of cookware can do more. The Duo Nova 6-quart 7-1 multicooker is also big enough to make meals for the whole family but still takes up less space than your average Crock-Pot.

Macy's If your cookware collection is missing an enameled cast-iron pot, it's high time you added one. There's nothing better for braises, stews or making that famous Sunday sauce. The enameled coating makes it easy to clean, and a cast-iron core holds heat like a champ.

Cuisinart We admit we did a double-take at this price. This rainbow set of Cuisinart knives consists of an 8-inch chef's knife, an 8-inch slicing knife, a 7-inch santoku knife, a 5-inch serrated (bread) knife and a 3.5-inch paring knife -- each with a blade guard. A hard-to-beat deal on a fun set of quality Cuisinart knives.

Bella Another doozy of a deal, this Bella Rocket push-top blender is just $20. (You could easily pay that much for two smoothies at a juice bar). Even better, it comes with blending and drinking cups and tight-fitting lids so you can mix up a morning juice or smoothie, pop on the lid and head out the door.