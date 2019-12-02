More than 60% off a Nespresso coffee maker and other Macy's Cyber Monday kitchen deals

Macy's

Holiday Gift Guide 2019

With Cyber Monday here, we have gathered our list of favorite things on sale at Macy's. The online shopping process can be overwhelming for any consumer, but we're here to make it easier for you by navigating all the deals and rounding up the best kitchen and home items that should top your wish lists this holiday season. Make sure to check out Macys.com all day to see updates on deals and exclusives and check some of our other top Cyber Monday finds.

Now playing: Watch this: How to get great deals on Black Friday

Macy's This All-Clad cookware set is a whopping 50% off for Cyber Monday, complete with a fry pan, a covered sauce pan, a sauté pan with a lid and a covered stockpot.

Macy's Your post-Thanskgiving self may not be on the market for food in the form of carbs, but we can guarantee that this appliance (now 20% off) will come in handy during a winter snowstorm when all you want to do is watch Netflix, chill and stuff your face with pasta.

Macy's An immersion blender is a great way to puree soups and veggies in the pot without having to pour them into a conventional blender and then pour them back again. This simple stick blender has 2 speeds and comes with a cup for blending uncooked food -- and it's 52% off right now. Get it in red, silver or black.

Macy's Elevate your coffee or tea game with these chic, double-layer glass mugs (30% off). The double layer keeps your drink hot while allowing the surface to remain cool to touch.

Macy's This Instant Pot, made exclusively for Macy's, is a great deal on the Internet (20% off). We love this model's sleek black stainless steel, which will lend itself nicely to any kitchen.

Macy's This minimalistic silver flatware set is sleek, sturdy and over 70% off right now at Macy's. It includes a meat fork, pierced serving spoon, vegetable spoon and gravy ladle, as well as 12 of the following: dinner forks, dessert forks, dinner knives, soup spoons and teaspoons. So you're basically set for life.

Macy's If you're in the market for a coffee maker, you can't go wrong with an impressive model from Nespresso, now 60% off. This particular iteration comes complete with a milk frother, allowing you to brew normal coffee, espresso, cappuccinos, lattes and other drinks at home.

Macy's Prestige brand Le Creuset is rarely on sale, so you don't want to miss out. This 5.5-quart, round French oven is currently 30% off at Macy's.